Southern Kaduna Killings: Fulani Leaders Resolve To End Crisis

A Non-governmental Organization, Global Peace Foundation Nigeria (GPFN) tuesday met with indigenous fulani leaders and youth to profer solution to the crisis in Southern part of Kaduna State.

The meeting which took place at Adara Hall in Kachia under the theme ‘Active involvement of Fulanis in Southern Kaduna peace-building process’ drew over eighty (80) participants of Fulani extraction across the eight Local Government Areas of Southern Kaduna to discuss how to mitigate the crisis and restore peace and confidence in the area.

Speaking at the program, the Country Director, Global Peace Foundation Nigeria, John Oko, noted that the Foundation organized the consultative meeting in line with its vision of One Family Under God Campaign with a view to facilitate and enhance the process of mediation for amicable resolution of the problem bedevilling the area.

He said, the foundation started the mediation process with the Fulani community and will reach out to other indigenous tribes soon.

Also speaking separately, the Northern Co-coordinators of the foundation, Rev. John Joseph Hayab and Sheikh Halliru Abdullahi Maraya reminded the participants on the need to always recognise dialogue as the most effective tool in resolving disputes.

They appealed to the participants to take the message of forgiveness and tolerance in all they do so as to create the enabling environment for all to live peacefully and also restore the peace the area.

In a goodwill message to the gathering, the Chairman Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) Kaduna State who is also the Interim Chairman of Jaba Local Government Area, Mr. Ben Kure commended the Global Peace Foundation Nigeria for championing the process of mediation to restore peace between the Fulanis and the Indigenous tribes of Southern Kaduna.

He emphasized that the Government is working tirelessly to restore peace and stability in the area and appealed to the people to partner Government and eschew bitterness in resolving the problem.

In his contribution, the Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association Kaduna State, Haruna Usman Tuga said southern Kaduna Fulani are committed to the peace process and called on people to avoid false accusation and rumour mongering that can easily ignite hatred.

The Secretary Mogbal Fulbe Development Association, Kaduna State Dr. Ahmad Mairiga Yandeh in his contribution applauded the process and advised other well meaning organizations to key into the process by organising similar forum for the indigenous tribes of the area, politicians, clergies, traditional Rulers for a better result.

Also contributing, a Fulani community Leader, Abdulmalik Durunguwa called on the people to stop given religious colouration to every crisis instead they should deal with the issues in the community it emanates rather than reprisals.

The Youth Leader of Laduga Community, Jaafar Salihu said Fulani youth in Southern Kaduna have resolved to work as a team to stop the perpetrators of the attacks and advised those present at the gathering to continue to sensitize their people on the importance of tolerance and peace for a better society.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

