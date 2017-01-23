Southern Kaduna killings: Fulani youths list conditions for lasting peace
Youth Leader of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigerian (MACBAN), Yusuf Usman Garba has condemned the “illegal” road blocks being allegedly used to “attack Fulani in Southern Kaduna”. Garba spoke after a meeting involving MACBAN Pastoral Resolve (PARE) and Mobgal Fulbe Development Association amongst others in Kaduna. Yusuf lamented that many roads in […]
Southern Kaduna killings: Fulani youths list conditions for lasting peace
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG