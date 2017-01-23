Pages Navigation Menu

Southern Kaduna killings: Fulani youths list conditions for lasting peace

Posted on Jan 23, 2017

southern-kaduna-killings

Youth Leader of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigerian (MACBAN), Yusuf Usman Garba has condemned the “illegal” road blocks being allegedly used to “attack Fulani in Southern Kaduna”. Garba spoke after a meeting involving MACBAN Pastoral Resolve (PARE) and Mobgal Fulbe Development Association amongst others in Kaduna. Yusuf lamented that many roads in […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

