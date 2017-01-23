Southern Kaduna killings: Fulani youths list conditions for lasting peace

Youth Leader of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigerian (MACBAN), Yusuf Usman Garba has condemned the “illegal” road blocks being allegedly used to “attack Fulani in Southern Kaduna”. Garba spoke after a meeting involving MACBAN Pastoral Resolve (PARE) and Mobgal Fulbe Development Association amongst others in Kaduna. Yusuf lamented that many roads in […]