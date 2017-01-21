Southern Kaduna killings: Governor El-Rufai worsening situation with hate speech – SOKAPU

The Southern Kaduna Peoples Union, SOKAPU, has accused Governor Nasir El-Rufai of using hate speech to distort history over endless killings in the area. According to SOKAPU, “on Tuesday 17th January, 2017, the Governor of Kaduna State, El-Rufai, while speaking on an Aljazeera Television programme, ‘The Stream,’ said that 800 were killed in Southern Kaduna […]