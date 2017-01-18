Southern Kaduna killings: Mandate military to end crisis now – Reps tell Buhari
The House of Representatives, on Tuesday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to order Military action in Southern Kaduna with the aim of ending the killings in the area. Recall that the Southern Kaduna has been enmeshed in crisis following lingering clash between Fulani herdsmen and local residents which has led to the death of many. Responding […]
