Southern Kaduna: Killings not religious – Nigerian government
Minister of Interior, retired Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau, has called on opinion and religious leaders to refrain from labeling the crisis between herdsmen and farmers in Southern Kaduna as religious. Dambazau in a statement by his Press Secretary, Mr Ehisienmen Osaigbovo, yesterday, called on Nigerians to stop making comments capable of heightening the crises, but join […]
