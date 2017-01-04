Pages Navigation Menu

Southern Kaduna: Killings not religious‎ – Nigerian government

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in News

Minister of Interior, retired Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau, has called on opinion and religious leaders to refrain from labeling the crisis between herdsmen and farmers in Southern Kaduna as religious. Dambazau in a statement by his Press Secretary, Mr Ehisienmen Osaigbovo, yesterday, called on Nigerians to stop making comments capable of heightening the crises, but join […]

