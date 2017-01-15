Southern Kaduna killings: Over 2,000 displaced persons stranded – Pastor Mutum cries out
A pastor with the Governors Assembly and coordinator, Nehemiah Camp, Pastor Gideon Mutum, has lamented the influx of Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, in Southern Kaduna following recent attacks in the area. Pastor Mutum solicited the support of individuals and government to ease the plight of the displaced persons. Speaking Saturday at the Model Primary School […]
