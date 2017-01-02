Pages Navigation Menu

News Summary 2nd January 2017; The Change you voted for will manifest more and be sustained in 2017- Buhari – NTA News

Posted on Jan 2, 2017 in Africa


NTA News

The Change you voted for will manifest more and be sustained in 2017- Buhari
President Buhari to Nigerians: The Change you voted for will manifest more and be sustained in 2017. President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Nigerians as they enter a new year at a time he says the country is witnessing a new and impressive …
Southern Kaduna Killings, reprisal attacks for 2011 post-presidential elections killings— Miyetti AllahVanguard
Southern Kaduna: Violence is revenge for 2011 post-presidential elections killings of Fulanis – Miyetti AllahDaily Post Nigeria
IG disagrees with CAN over alleged southern kaduna killingsGuardian
Nigerian Bulletin –ODF Report –The Whistler –NAIJ.COM
