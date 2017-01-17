Southern Kaduna killings: Reps summon Nigeria’s military, police chiefs
The lawmakers condemned the incessant violence in Southern Kaduna.
The post Southern Kaduna killings: Reps summon Nigeria’s military, police chiefs appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG