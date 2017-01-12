Southern Kaduna Killings: Saraki names Gaya, Melaye, others in Adhoc C’ttee
In accordance with the resolution of the Senate to set up an adhoc committee to investigate the wanton killings in Southern Kaduna, Kaduna State; the President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki on Thursday announced the names of the committee members, with Senator Kabiru Gaya as the Chairman. The Senate had, upon resumption from the […]
