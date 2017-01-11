Southern Kaduna Killings: Senate Set up Investigative Committee

The Senate yesterday set up an investigative Ad-hoc committee to unravel the remote and immediate causes of the incessant killings in Southern Kaduna in Kaduna state .

LEADERSHIP recall that southern Kaduna has witnessed series of attacks by unknown gunmen leading to the lost of lives and properties.

The Red chamber also condemned the wanton destruction of lives and properties in southern Kaduna and any other parts of the country.

The Senate resolution was sequel to a motion by Sen Danjuma Laah representing kaduna South in the National Assembly on the recent killings in Southern Kaduna .

In his lead debate , sen Laah noted that a total number of eight hundred and eight persons were killed in 53 villages across the four local government areas in the affected areas, while 57 people were injured , 1,422 houses and 16 churches were burnt during the attack.

contributing, deputy senate president , sen Ike Ekweremadu who thanked sen Laah for his timely motion advised the senate to set up an ad hoc committee to look into the southern kaduna killings and make recommendations as well as apportion blames.

“That the Senate set up an ad hoc committee to look into the killings in the southern kaduna and other areas similar areas to look at the remote and immediate causes and make recommendation.”

