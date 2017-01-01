Southern Kaduna killings: Senator La’ah hails arrival of federal troops
The Senator representing Southern Kaduna senatorial district, Dr. Danjuma Tella La’ah, has expressed assurance that the presence of security personnel in his constituency will ensure the desired peace that eluded the area for long. Addressing newsmen on recent development resulting to the incessant killings in Southern Kaduna, Senator La’ah said, “l had to speak strongly […]
