Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Southern Kaduna killings: SOKAPU condemns 24-hour curfew in 3 LGAs

Posted on Jan 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

southern-kaduna-killings

The Southern Kaduna Peoples Union, SOKAPU, has again in strong terms condemned the 24-hour curfew imposed in Jema’a, Kaura and Zangon Kataf local governments areas of the State by governor Nasir El-Rufai. In a statement, SOKAPU reiterated that the 24-hour curfew was an ego-driven punitive action by the governor, hiding under the cloak of the […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Southern Kaduna killings: SOKAPU condemns 24-hour curfew in 3 LGAs

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.