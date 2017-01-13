Southern Kaduna killings: Soyinka blasts Buhari, El-Rufai
Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka has criticized President Muhammadu Buhari and Kaduna Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, over how they were handling the Southern Kaduna killings. Speaking at the launch of the book “Religion and the Making of Nigeria” in Abuja on Thursday, Soyinka lambasted El-Rufai for admitting that he paid herdsmen to stop the killings. He […]
