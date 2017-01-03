Pages Navigation Menu

Southern Kaduna killings: Take steps in ending crisis – Sultan of Sokoto begs Buhari, El-Rufai

Posted on Jan 3, 2017

The-Sultan-of-Sokoto-Muhammad-Sa-ad-Abubakar-III

The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, NSCIA, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari and the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai to take steps in putting a stop to the crisis in Southern Kaduna. It will be recalled that Southern Kaduna has been emershed […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

