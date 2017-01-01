Pages Navigation Menu

Southern Kaduna Killings: Why FG must break silence – Afenifere – Vanguard

Southern Kaduna Killings: Why FG must break silence – Afenifere
LEADER of the Pan-Yoruba socio-political Organisation, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti had called on the Federal Government to condemn the killings in Southern Kaduna even as it faulted government seeming indifference to the murders. Pa Fasoranti, in a …
CAN leadership fears Buhari may be in support of killings in southern Kaduna following his silenceNAIJ.COM
Buhari's silence on Southern Kaduna genocide worrisome – CANThe Punch
Southern Kaduna Afenifere wants Buhari to condemn killingsPulse Nigeria
The Whistler –Leadership Newspapers –Nigeria Today
all 8 news articles »

