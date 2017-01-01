Southern Kaduna Killings: Why FG must break silence – Afenifere

By Dapo Akinrefon

LEADER of the Pan-Yoruba socio-political Organisation, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti had called on the Federal Government to condemn the killings in Southern Kaduna even as it faulted government seeming indifference to the murders.

Pa Fasoranti, in a statement made available to Vanguard said Afenifere has watched in horror the mindless killings that have taken place in Southern Kaduna and the seeming indifference by the state and Federal Governments to “these callous murders of innocent citizens of our country.”

Faulting government’s indifference to the killings, the Afenifere leader said the continuous killings was grievous.

Fasoranti stated that “It grieves us that the Federal Government has been quiet on these killings relying on the Governor of the State who has openly confessed that he looked out for the killers to compensate them because they are of the same ethnic stock with him.A state of emergency ought to have been declared in Kaduna as the governor by that claim can no longer be trusted to perform his constitutional duty of protecting the lives and property of all citizens.

“We are further embarrassed by the statement credited to the Spokesman of the President, Mr Femi Adesina that our Leader has been quiet on these killings because he cannot speak on every issue.How can the killings of citizens in hundreds be “every issue”?Has our President not sent messages to other countries where tragedies of lesser or proportion occurred?

When Mr President was to visit Bauchi a few days ago and couldn’t make the trip because of bad weather, did he not speak directly to the people in Hausa Language?The disappointment the people of Bauchi experienced over cancellation of a visit cannot be compared in any way to the sorrows ,pains and anguish of the people of Southern Kaduna.”

Stating the need for President Muhammadu Buhari nip the crisis in the bud, he said it was imperative for the president to “speak to the people of Southern Kaduna with comforting words as their President on the mindless horrors that have been visited on them.

“Set up an inquiry into the killings to identify the remote and immediate causes of the killings and identify the perpetrators of the wanton killings .

“Compel the State Governor to disclose all the killers he has interfaced with and compensated so that diplomatic channels can be used to bring them to trial.

“Instruct security agencies who have been accused of taking sides in the conflicts to perform their duties without fear and favour.Examples should be made of identifiable officers involved in such acts.

“Ensure that the FG fully compensates the victims of these barbaric attacks.”

