Southern Kaduna Killings: Yoruba Youths Call For Ethno-Religious Tolerance

The umbrella body of Yoruba Youth groups, Yoruba Youth Socio-cultural Association (YYSA) has described the Southern Kaduna killings as a very sad occurrence even as it called on all residents of the area to imbibe ethno-religious tolerance.

A statement signed by the group’s president, Habib Olalekan Hammed, in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital yesterday, said the group was also unhappy with the belated response of the Federal Government, adding that government at all levels must be proactive in tackling insecurity anywhere in the country.

“There is no doubt that Nigeria is a multi-ethnic and multi-religious country and, Nigerians must learn how to tolerate each other irrespective of our ethnic and religious differences.

“We will like to express its displeasure on the delayed silence of the Presidency before giving directive to security agents to take necessary action. Moreover, we enjoin both the federal and state governments in the country to be more proactive in settling dispute before it escalate and lead to loss of lives and property. Moreso, some religious leaders in Nigeria are not helping the situation by making fanatical comments.

“There is need for us to collectively shun extremism, so that we can focus on how to build an economically developed and united Nigeria where the promotion of peace would be our priority,” Hammed said.

Meanwhile, the group has also congratulated His Imperial Majesty, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, the Alaafin of Oyo for his 46th coronation anniversary at the weekend, saying the foremost traditional ruler has contributed enormously to the peace and development of Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

