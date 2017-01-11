Pages Navigation Menu

Southern Kaduna killings: You have reaffirmed your hypocrisy – CAN tells Imams, Ulama

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has observed that the call by Kaduna State Council of Imams and Ulama for the arrest and prosecution of some persons for allegedly fuelling the crisis in Southern Kaduna has again reaffirmed their hypocrisy. Recall that the Kaduna State Council of Imams and Ulama in Kaduna on Monday at […]

