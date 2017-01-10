Pages Navigation Menu

SOUTHERN KADUNA KILLINGS

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in Editorial

One of the flashpoints of ethno-religious conflicts in Nigeria, the Southern Kaduna, has of recent been witnessing tales of wanton destruction of lives and property. The area has become a theatre of horrendous killings of mainly the indigenes by the so-called herdsmen throughout the greater part of November, to December 2016 and to the New […]

