Southern Kaduna now calm – Police commissioner

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

idris igp

Kaduna State Police Commissioner, Mr Agyelo Abeh, Wednesday, said the crisis situation in the southern part of the state has been brought under control. According to him, as at Wednesday morning, the southern Kaduna area was very calm. Addressing journalists on the security situation in the state, the Police Commissioner said the police and other […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

