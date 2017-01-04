Southern Kaduna now calm – Police commissioner
Kaduna State Police Commissioner, Mr Agyelo Abeh, Wednesday, said the crisis situation in the southern part of the state has been brought under control. According to him, as at Wednesday morning, the southern Kaduna area was very calm. Addressing journalists on the security situation in the state, the Police Commissioner said the police and other […]
Southern Kaduna now calm – Police commissioner
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG