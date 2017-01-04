Southern Kaduna Now Calm, Says CP

The Kaduna State Police Command has adopted new strategies to tackle high intake of illicit drugs by youths in the state, the Police Commissioner, Mr Agyole Abeh, has said.

Abeh who addressed newsmen on Wednesday in Kaduna said that the situation was a source of serious concern to security agencies, and the command would take necessary measures to contain it.

Abeh also spoke on the crisis in Southern Kaduna, saying the situation was under control.

He said that the area was calm since the deployment of security personnel, and appealed to traditional and religious leaders to support security agencies and government restore normalcy.

“Security is everyones business, it cannot be achieved by the police alone, but through collective efforts,” Abeh said.

The police commissioner stressed that the command would continue to fight crime and criminality, so that everyone can move freely without molestation

He however dismissed figures of casualties bandied by some groups on the Southern Kaduna crisis, describing the figure as highly axagerrated.

According to him, “the government has institutions charged with the responsibility of going in to find out the true positions of things and give the figures.”

He said the police would release details of its investigation on the crisis as soon as it was concluded.

“That is what we are doing, we have our men on ground to take the real figure on the number of people killed and houses that were burnt during the crisis.”(NAN)

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

