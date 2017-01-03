Pages Navigation Menu

Southern Kaduna: Suspected Fulani herdsmen invade communities again

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Despite the peace pact signed recently between Miyetti Allah and Southern Kaduna people for everyone to live in peace, suspected Fulani herdsmen Tuesday invaded Sunji/Kagoro community in Kaura local government area of Kaduna state. DAILY POST reports that there was a strong resistance by members of the communities and security personnel when the herdsmen invaded […]

