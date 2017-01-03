Southern Kaduna: Suspected Fulani herdsmen invade communities again
Despite the peace pact signed recently between Miyetti Allah and Southern Kaduna people for everyone to live in peace, suspected Fulani herdsmen Tuesday invaded Sunji/Kagoro community in Kaura local government area of Kaduna state. DAILY POST reports that there was a strong resistance by members of the communities and security personnel when the herdsmen invaded […]
