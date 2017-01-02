Southern Kaduna: Violence is revenge for 2011 post-presidential elections killings of Fulanis – Miyetti Allah
The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has claimed that the ongoing violence in Southern Kaduna was a reprisal attack for the killing of Fulani herdsmen after the 2011 presidential election. The group, however, called on its members to stop the violence, saying that it is not the way forward. Dr. Ibrahim Abdullahi, […]
