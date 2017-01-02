#SouthernKaduna Killings: Herdsmen Sue for Peace
Herdsmen under the aegis of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has called on both parties involved in the crisis in Southern Kaduna to forgive each other and stop reprisal attacks, THISDAY reports. “We call on the entire people of southern Kaduna to forgive what has happened. Both parties should learn to forgive. This […]
