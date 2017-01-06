#SouthernKaduna Killings: “They should go out and kill them” – Dokubo-Asari calls for Reprisal Attack | WATCH
Alhaji Mujahid Dokubo-Asari, in an exclusive interview with 247NG, called on the people of Southern Kaduna to “kill” those who are killing them. Dokubo-Asari, who started his statement with “the life of every man matters,” said that the killing has nothing to do with Islam. He added that “violence is the only solution to violence”. The former […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG