#SouthernKaduna Killings: “They should go out and kill them” – Dokubo-Asari calls for Reprisal Attack | WATCH

Alhaji Mujahid Dokubo-Asari, in an exclusive interview with 247NG, called on the people of Southern Kaduna to “kill” those who are killing them. Dokubo-Asari, who started his statement with “the life of every man matters,” said that the killing has nothing to do with Islam. He added that “violence is the only solution to violence”. The former […]

