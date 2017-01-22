Southgate Praises Record Breaker Rooney

Wayne Rooney broke Manchester United’s all-time highest goalscorer record on Saturday and he has received praise from Gareth Southgate for his feat.

The skipper netted a 94th minute freekick to rescue a draw for United against Stoke, scoring his 250th goal to break Sir Bobby Charlton’s record.

The 31-year-old is also England’s record marksman – his tally of 53 again beating Charlton – and Southgate reflected on Rooney’s “incredible” achievements.

“When you look at whose record he has broken and the way that Sir Bobby is revered in this country and by his club, it shows you what an achievement it is,” he told the Football Association’s official website.

“To be the leading goalscorer for United – overtaking Sir Bobby – and for England is an incredible achievement.

“To have scored that many goals then you have got to have performed so consistently over such a long period of time, which is a mark of an outstanding player. Wayne has managed to achieve that.”

