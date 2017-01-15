SpaceX has seventh successful launch and booster retrieval
The key concept for SpaceX is “reusable.” As in reusable rocket boosters. The aerospace innovator launches them and wants them to come back down so they can be sent up again. The concept worked perfectly on Saturday.
The post SpaceX has seventh successful launch and booster retrieval appeared first on Digital Trends.
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG