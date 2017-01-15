Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

SpaceX has seventh successful launch and booster retrieval

Posted on Jan 15, 2017 in Business, Technology | 0 comments

The key concept for SpaceX is “reusable.” As in reusable rocket boosters. The aerospace innovator launches them and wants them to come back down so they can be sent up again. The concept worked perfectly on Saturday.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post SpaceX has seventh successful launch and booster retrieval appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.