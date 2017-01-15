SpaceX has seventh successful launch and booster retrieval

The key concept for SpaceX is “reusable.” As in reusable rocket boosters. The aerospace innovator launches them and wants them to come back down so they can be sent up again. The concept worked perfectly on Saturday.

The post SpaceX has seventh successful launch and booster retrieval appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

