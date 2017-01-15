Pages Navigation Menu

Spanish La Liga results

Posted on Jan 15, 2017 in Sports

Spanish La Liga results on Sunday:

Valencia 2 (Montoya 17, Mina 73) Espanyol 1 (David Lopez 85)

Celta Vigo 1 (Radoja 89) Alaves 0

Sporting Gijon 2 (Carmona 9, Cases 57) Eibar 3 (Adrian 4-pen, Pedro Leon 21, Luna 22)

Granada 1 (Kravets 69) Osasuna 1 (Oriol Riera 12)

Playing later

Sevilla v Real Madrid (1945)

Monday

Malaga v Real Sociedad (1945)

Played Saturday

Leganes 0 Athletic Bilbao 0

Barcelona 5 (Suarez 14, 57, Messi 52, Arda Turan 58, Vidal 80) Las Palmas 0

Atletico Madrid 1 (Gaitan 8) Real Betis 0

Deportivo La Coruna 0 Villarreal 0

