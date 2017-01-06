Speak Music’s Melody lets music lovers request songs using their voice
Speak Music unveiled a new app called Melody this week that aims to provide music lovers with the ultimate hands-free listening experience. It lets you request songs from iHeartRadio’s massive library using only your voice.
