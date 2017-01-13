Spearfishing Diver In Australia Attacked By Bull Shark, Manages To Fight It Off [Video]

I spent my holiday watching countless spearfishing videos – that’s what happens when your boyfriend gets into a new activity and learns it by watching others.

Of course, when the spearfishing actually happened I then had to watch his own videos of what went on, gaining unnecessary insight into what is under the surface of False Bay.

Unfortunately for me, none of them were as exciting as what you are about to see.

Liquid Vision gained footage of an aggressive “bull shark in North QLD Australia cruising on the edge of a channel at 20m turning then rushing and attacking a spearfisherman mid dive.”

Check it:

How scary is that? If you don’t know much about the sharks, this is what Wikipedia has to say about them:

The bull shark (Carcharhinus leucas), also known as the Zambezi shark or, unofficially, as Zambi in Africa and Nicaragua shark in Nicaragua, is a requiem shark commonly found worldwide in warm, shallow waters along coasts and in rivers. The bull shark is known for its aggressive nature, predilection for warm shallow water, and presence in brackish and freshwater systems including estuaries and rivers. Bull sharks can thrive in both saltwater and freshwater and can travel far up rivers. They have been known to travel as far up the Mississippi River as Illinois, although there have been few recorded freshwater human-shark interactions. They are probably responsible for the majority of near-shore shark attacks, including many bites attributed to other species.

While that’s a whole lot of reasons to not go into the water, the video below is not helping your camping argument either:

But just before you go, one more thing:

Stay safe out there.

[source: liquidvision]

