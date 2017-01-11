Speculation as Ugandan president appoints son – Mail & Guardian Africa
|
Mail & Guardian Africa
|
Speculation as Ugandan president appoints son
Mail & Guardian Africa
In a move that is seen to be preparing him for the presidency, Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni has appointed his son as his senior adviser. Muhoozi Kainerugaba has rejected claims that he plans to succeed his father, Ugandan President Yoweri …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG