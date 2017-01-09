Speed limiter: FRSC to commence enforcement on Feb.1 in Ebonyi
The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC ) in Abakaliki on Monday advised vehicle operators in the state to install the speed-limiting devices in their vehicles, saying full enforcement would begin on Feb.1. Mr Sunday Iyama, the Sector Commander of FRSC in Ebonyi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakiliki that it would also […]
