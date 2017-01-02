Splufik Media Team Launches Splufik Music

Following the massive success of Splufik Nigerians on social media, the Splufik Media Team recently unveiled a new platform to celebrate Nigerian music talents, Splufik Music. Splufik media is a social media company set up in 2015, dedicated to featuring, connecting, promoting, showcasing and celebrating outstanding Nigerians from all walks of life and Nigeria’s beautiful culture. The Managing Director of Splufik Media, Deji Obasa described their new platform as revolutionary saying “this new platform is an initiative set-up mainly to feature, promote and showcase superior Nigerian music content to the global community.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

