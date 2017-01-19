Sports Can Take Nigeria Out of Recession – Solomon Dalung

The Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung, on Thursday said that the sports sector of the economy had the potential to take Nigeria out of recession. Dalung said this while on a working visit to Benue. “Sports remains the only industry that can move Nigeria out of recession. It is only in sports […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

