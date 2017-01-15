SPORTS: IDUMOBU QUARTERS LIFTS IDUMUJE-UNOR 2016 INTER-VILLAGE FOOTBALL COMPETITION TROPHY

IDUMOBU United of Idumuobu Quarters emerged champions in last year’s (2016) Idumuje Unor Inter-Vilalge Football Competition after a highly entertaining final match against Atuma Lions of Atuma Quarters. They beat Atuma Lions by a lone goal. It was a well-executed free kick taken by Chiedu Peter Okeleke, one of the revelations of the tournament.

The tournament, which kicked off on December 22, was finally decided on December, 31, 2016.

With the official opening ceremonies fully observed and the Obi of the Idumuje Unior, His Royal Highness, Obi Charles Anyasi III, taking the opening kick to declare the tournament open, Idumobu United took on Imeogbe United in the opening match. In the highly pulsating encounter, Idumobu beat Imeogbe United by two un-replied goals, with Chuks Chima running the show in the midfield with his mesmerizing sublime ball skills.

The second match was between Atuma Lions and Ogbeakwu Stars by two goals to nil. The starts of the evening were ChidubeOgwa and Tonna Moemeke, both of Atuma Lions. Both of them remained a pain in the neck for Ogeakwu defenders as they struggled to contain their attacking prowess.

In the third match of the tournament, Okwunye Royal Tigers lost by two goals to Idumobu Stars. Incidentally, The Tigers’ claws were not sharp enough. They lost the match, thus putting pressure on them to win their next match, failure of which will knock them out of the tournament.

Atuma Lions took on Imeogbe United in the next match. The Lions recorded their second victory of the tournament, thus qualifying for the semi-finals. Imeogbe, on their part, had to wait for the result of the match between Ogbeakwu Stars and Okwunye Royal Tigers to know their fate.

