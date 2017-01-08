Sports ministry: Mixed reactions greet Ohaa’s re-deployment as Perm Sec

By Patrick Omorodion

The Youth and Sports ministry at the weekend witnessed mixed reactions among its staff following the re-deployment of the Permanent Secretary, Mr Christian Ohaa by the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation.

Ohaa, who was among the 18 new permanent secretaries appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari, was deployed to the Youth and Sports ministry in November 2015 and he worked side by side the Director General of the National Sports Commission, Mallam Alhassan Yakmut shortly before the Commission was scrapped.

Like the two other permanent secretaries re-deployed alongside Mr Ohaa, no replacement was announced for the Enugu-born administrator who until he was appointed Permanent Secretary was Director in the Finance and Accounts department of the Ministry of Transport.

Reacting Friday, one staff of the Youth and Sports ministry who pleaded anonymity said he was less perturbed about his removal as “he and the sports minister have done so much damage to the ministry since their arrival in the ministry.”

Another staff said it would be too early to celebrate until he sees who was coming as Mr Ohaa’s replacement as “it would make no difference if someone like him or worse than him is brought again.”

Another staff, still ruing the near collapse of the ministry under Dalung and Ohaa, just wrote, “a welcome development though it doesn’t matter to me. We are waiting for the new person.”

One major complaint of some top directors of the sports ministry about Mr Ohaa when he assumed office was his alleged directive to secretaries of the federations that they must include his name on any of their trips abroad if they wanted their memos for such trips to be approved.

Penultimate week, in defence of the non payment of allowances to the victorious Super Falcons, Mr Ohaa told Brila FM radio in Lagos that “we couldn’t pay them (Falcons) because it was difficult to know the number of matches they would win or at which stage they would get to. It was difficult to compute how much was needed as their allowances.”

It was the consensus opinion of the ministry’s staff that Ohaa’s deployment to sports was that of a square peg in a round hole and his redeployment “is good riddance to bad rubbish”.

