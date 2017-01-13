Spotlight on Akpe Ododoru, The Wedding Party’s cinematographer

Akpe Ododoru is a cinematographer based in the United Kingdom. He is behind the picture perfect stills and crisp scenes from record breaking movie, The Wedding Party. Discover what he has to say about cinematography and Nollywood.

How did you get on the cinematographer path?

As a photographer I was upgrading my camera to the Canon 5DII in 2008 when I noticed the video capability decided to experiment with videos and that is how I got into filming. I had to train myself by filming lots of music videos and signing up for some online training courses.

Can you describe what you do?

I film music videos, movies, commercials and high profile weddings.

Who contacted you to film The Wedding Party and how did the job become yours?

One of the producers, Don Omope contacted me to do the wedding party as he’s seen most of my work especially wedding videos and was also impressed by the work I did on “Taxi Driver-Oko Ashewo” in 2015. He likes that I give more than 100% and pay so much attention to detail.

How long did the movie take to film and what tools did you use?

Filming was about 15 days. We had a month to rush post production as we had to get things ready for TIFF (Toronto Film Festival). The main cameras used were two Arri Alexa and two extra BlackMagic URSA cameras for the reception scene.

What was compensation like for this film compared to what you receive on average?

The compensation was quite good. I would normally get more in the UK, but my coming to shoot in Nigeria was never about the money.

Could you share some of the best cinematography you have seen?

One that stands out to me from Nollywood is Kunle Afolayan’s “October 1”. For an Asian film, I’ll go with “Hero”. “Neon demon” or “Mad Max fury road” will be my two choices from Hollywood.

What gives you joy in cinematography?

Having to paint with light and create beautiful pictures that peo

