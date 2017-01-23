Sprint buys a stake in Tidal, which will now produce exclusive content for the carrier
The fourth largest mobile carrier in the world purchased 33 percent of Tidal in a partnership to provide its mobile subscribers exclusive content from Tidal and its artists. A marketing fund will also be set up for artists by Sprint.
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
