Sprint buys a stake in Tidal, which will now produce exclusive content for the carrier

Posted on Jan 23, 2017 in Music, Technology

The fourth largest mobile carrier in the world purchased 33 percent of Tidal in a partnership to provide its mobile subscribers exclusive content from Tidal and its artists. A marketing fund will also be set up for artists by Sprint.

The post Sprint buys a stake in Tidal, which will now produce exclusive content for the carrier appeared first on Digital Trends.

