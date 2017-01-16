SSANU ADSU Lament Poor Funding Of Adamawa Varsity

The branch chairman Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) of Adamawa State University (ADSU) chapter, James Fwah has raised alarm over poor funding of the institution which he said was capable of paralyzing academic activities of the institution.

Fwah made the disclosure in Yola Monday, during an interactive session with journalists in Yola.

He said, “Presently, the university is almost at standstill unless urgent steps are taken. We therefore demand that funding profile of the university as enshrined in the university law be implemented.

“The union studied with dismay the the severe underfunding in the previous years and more disturbing in the recent; this has left the university with piles of unsettle staff claims and managerial expenses.”

The SSANU has also lamented what it described as foot dragging attitude of the management towards staff promotion and confirmation which it said has affected members welfare.

It also called for the payment of Earned Allowance, adding that the university was the only one yet to implement it in the North East.

It also said that the present pension scheme being use in the university was contrary to the one approved by the law setting up the university and called for the stoppage of the pension deduction until all grey areas were resolved.

“The union is peeved that deductions from staff salaries were affected and not remitted to union coffers for several years.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

