SSANU, NASU, NAAT To Begin Five-day Warning Strike Tomorrow – Read more
Non-academic activities in universities will be paralysed for five days from tomorrow as the non-teaching staff unions comprising the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, National Association of Academic Technologists, NAAT, and Non Academic Staff Union, NASU, have threatened to commence on a warning strike over non implementation of the 2009 agreements the unions …
The post SSANU, NASU, NAAT To Begin Five-day Warning Strike Tomorrow – Read more appeared first on Students Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG