SSANU’s UNIABUJA Chapter Faults National Body’s Interference

The University of Abuja branch of the Senior Staff Association of Universities (SSANU) has warned its national leadership against what it called, unwarranted interference in the internal affairs of the institution through “unguarded media utterances and publications.

It also condemned the attacks on the management of the varsity led by the Vice Chancellor,Prof Michael Adikwu Vice chancellor of the university of Abuja and the varsity’s Governing council, warning that the association may soon lose its credibility in the education sector if it doesn’t call itself to order

Reacting to a publication in a national daily (not LEADERSHIP) of Tuesday December 26, captioned “SSANU battles Abuja Varsity VC over Sack of 2 Union Member” in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP, a member of a faction of the local branch of the association, Malam Garba Mohammed, said the disciplinary measures meted on two members of university’s senior staff: Messrs Jude Nwabueze and Nurudeen Yusuf, were strictly an internal affair of the varsity.

He said the action resulted from a careful application of the varsity’s extant laws and relevant sections of its conditions of service act, in which the affected staff can still seek a judicial review if they so wish

Mohammed also noted that the national body’s ultimatum of 21 days within which the VC was asked to withdraw comments made against its ‘’leadership or face its wrath, as published in another national daily (not LEADERSHIP), captioned “ Unibuja disowns SSANU Leader, Secretary’’, is a misrepresentation of fact and uncalled for.

Recall that the university council had recently suspended the university’s SSANU branch chairman, Comrade Jude Nwabueze, and Secretary, Comrade Nurudeen Yusuf, for gross misconduct(absenteeism from duty and insubordination), and not for dragging the management to the federal government over corruption allegations, as stated by SSANU in the publication

The SSANU chieftain further denied that the university is currently being investigated by the EFCC as insinuated by SSANU leadership and that since there is currently a leadership vacuum at the local branch of the union, the management is right not to tolerate anyone parading or speaking on behalf of the local branch until a proper election is held to fill the leadership vacuum

The leadership of the local union had remained vacant and crises ridden following the expiration of the tenures of Jude Nwabueze and Nurudeen Yusuf, who were also alleged to have misappropriated union funds and landed properties.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

