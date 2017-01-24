Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

St. Louis Libraries Affected By Major Bitcoin Ransomware Attack

Posted on Jan 24, 2017 in Bitcoin, News | 0 comments

Ransomware continues to be utilized by internet criminals all over the world. Earlier this week, the libraries of St. Louis have been crippled by a ransomware attack. Public terminals provided by the library to the poor and vulnerable of the city had to be shut down as a result. Moreover, any system related to processing … Continue reading St. Louis Libraries Affected By Major Bitcoin Ransomware Attack

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post St. Louis Libraries Affected By Major Bitcoin Ransomware Attack appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.