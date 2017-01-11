Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Staff Of Kogi State Polytechnic Protests Non-Payment Of Salaries

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

Workers of Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja on Tuesday took to the streets in protest against the non-payment of salaries. The workers, who took over all routes leading to the institution, held placards some of which indicated that more than 20 per cent of them had not been paid salaries for eight months “ even after …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Staff Of Kogi State Polytechnic Protests Non-Payment Of Salaries appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.