Staff Of Kogi State Polytechnic Protests Non-Payment Of Salaries
Workers of Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja on Tuesday took to the streets in protest against the non-payment of salaries. The workers, who took over all routes leading to the institution, held placards some of which indicated that more than 20 per cent of them had not been paid salaries for eight months “ even after …
