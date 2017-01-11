Staff Of Kogi State Polytechnic Protests Non-Payment Of Salaries

Workers of Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja on Tuesday took to the streets in protest against the non-payment of salaries. The workers, who took over all routes leading to the institution, held placards some of which indicated that more than 20 per cent of them had not been paid salaries for eight months “ even after …

The post Staff Of Kogi State Polytechnic Protests Non-Payment Of Salaries appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

