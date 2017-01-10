Staff of Kogi State tertiary institutions protest non payment of salaries

There was palpable tension in Kogi State Tuesday as members of the teaching and non teaching staffs of tertiary institutions in Kogi State filed to the streets across the state over failure of state government to pay their eight months salary. The coordinated protests under the directive of the Joint Action Committee of tertiary institutions JACTIIK, in the state was observed by workers of Kogi State polytechnic, Lokoja; State University, Anyingba and College of Education Technical, Kabba. The protests over eight months of unpaid salary and laid off of genuine workers paralysis all academic activities as well as affected the resumption of new year admitted students.

