Staff of Man United Fan Site calls Nigerian Job Seeker a “Moron” & says Nigerians are a “Waste of Oxygen and Flesh” | Gets Fired after DMs go Viral

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

On Wednesday, a Twitter user called David Ade revealed how he had responded to an ad seeking writers for a fan site on Twitter but the responses he got were rude and condescending so much so that the fansite editor called him a “moron” and a typical Nigerian for “making excuses, proving nothing”, adding that […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija.

