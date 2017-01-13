Staff of Man United Fan Site calls Nigerian Job Seeker a “Moron” & says Nigerians are a “Waste of Oxygen and Flesh” | Gets Fired after DMs go Viral

On Wednesday, a Twitter user called David Ade revealed how he had responded to an ad seeking writers for a fan site on Twitter but the responses he got were rude and condescending so much so that the fansite editor called him a “moron” and a typical Nigerian for “making excuses, proving nothing”, adding that […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

