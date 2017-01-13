Staff of Man United Fan Site calls Nigerian Job Seeker a “Moron” & says Nigerians are a “Waste of Oxygen and Flesh” | Gets Fired after DMs go Viral
On Wednesday, a Twitter user called David Ade revealed how he had responded to an ad seeking writers for a fan site on Twitter but the responses he got were rude and condescending so much so that the fansite editor called him a “moron” and a typical Nigerian for “making excuses, proving nothing”, adding that […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG