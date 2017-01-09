Staff shut down DESOPADEC head office over non-payment of allowances in Warri
Staff of the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, today shut down the headquarters of the commission over non-payment of “13 point” bonus (Christmas bonus) for the year 2016 as well as other welfare allowances. The Staff carried placards with inscriptions such as,” Governor Okowa pay attention to DESOPADEC Staff Welfare,” “Pay pensioners […]
