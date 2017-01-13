Pages Navigation Menu

Staged death the new internet craze – New Zealand Herald

Staged death the new internet craze
New Zealand Herald
People are photographing themselves in realistic-looking death poses and posting the pictures on Facebook. An internet craze where people take and upload photos of themselves looking as if they've been killed has been slammed for its morbidity.
