Stakeholder Urges Operators To Key Into Improved Mining Fund

A deputy director of information in the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, Rhoda Ishaku Iliya, has stressed the need for stakeholders to key into the improved funding profile of the Nigerian mining sector.

In a statement made available to LEADERSHIP, Iliya said that with government’s efforts towards increasing the funding and revenue profile of the sector there is need for all stakeholders to partner with it, take advantage of the available funding provisions and operate in accordance with global best practices in mining to realise the dream of making Nigeria a mining destination.

She said, “In addressing the problem of inadequate funding in the sector, the minister mentioned some of the measures taken by government to improve funding which include increased budgetary allocation for the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development from N1 billion in 2015 to N7.3 billion in 2016, and an expected capital budgetary improvement in 2017 to about N12.9 billion.

The deputy director recalled that the N30 billion Intervention Fund was approved in 2016 for the sector by the federal government from the Natural Resources Development Fund which is geared towards exploration, formalisation of artisanal miners, and providing access to funding for genuine miners.

She added that “in the area of increased revenue generation, minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, disclosed that the sector tripled its contribution to the Federation Account to about N2 billion in 2016, up from N700 million in 2015. The N2 billion is generated from only royalties and fees while other revenues such as income and company taxes collected from the sector go directly to the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS). The projection for revenue generation from fees and royalties by the sector is set at N3 billion.

“Mining, world over, is capital intensive and highly technical. It requires heavy financial investment by government and mining operators for the procurement of site equipment, machinery, provision of infrastructure such as railways, roads, power, water, etc, as well as expertise, skilled manpower and the deployment of new technologies.”

According to her, in 2015 the revenue contribution of the mining sector to the nation’s gross domestic product (GDP) was about 0.33 per cent, making it the lowest contributor to the GDP compared to other African mining countries like South Africa 18 per cen, Democratic Republic of Congo 25 per cent and Botswana 40 per cent.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

