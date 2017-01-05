Stakeholders differ on closure of Abuja Airport
Aviation Stakeholders on Thursday expressed divergent views on the proposed closure of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, for six weeks and the use of Kaduna Airport as alternative. Mr Noggie Meggison, Chairman, Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), during a Stakeholder’s Forum organised by the Minister of State, Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, in Abuja, said the operators would support the government.
