Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Stakeholders express delight at FIFA World Cup 48-team expansion – BusinessDay

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


BusinessDay

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Stakeholders express delight at FIFA World Cup 48-team expansion
BusinessDay
Football stakeholders on Thursday in Abuja expressed delight at FIFA's decision to expand the World Cup to 48 teams. The Football's governing body, FIFA, voted on Tuesday to expand the World Cup to 48 teams from its current 32. The new format, to be …
Expanded World Cup 'more competitive' says Portugal coachYahoo Sports

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.